WRC 8 lets you live the rally life this fall

This year is shaping up to be a good one for rally racing fans. Dirt Rally 2.0 comes out next month, and today, another rally game, WRC 8 was announced for this fall. The game is being developed by Kylotonn, a French developer that also created the fifth, sixth and seventh installments of the WRC series, plus V-Rally 4.Besides having the official license of the FIA World Rally Championship, the game seems to have a long list of content to keep players occupied, particularly the 100 different rally stages across 14 countries. Players will also have 50 teams of vehicles to choose from, with models such as the Ford Fiesta Citroen C3 and Hyundai i20. Cars from WRC 2, Junior WRC and some vintage offerings will also be present.

WRC8 video game

A new version of the World Rally Championship racing game is coming.

Image Credit: Bigben

Image Credit: Bigben

Image Credit: Bigben

Image Credit: Bigben

Image Credit: Bigben





What really caught our eyes in the trailer was the weather. The game features dynamic weather effects, and the rain storms look vicious with plenty of precipitation, menacing gray skies, and trackside trees and shrubbery whipping in the wind.



The game goes on sale this September, so if you get tired of Dirt Rally 2.0 by then, you'll have some fresh challenges to try out. It will be available on Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch, which is sure to be good news for those disappointed that Dirt isn't coming to the portable system.