Porsche Taycan production plans double due to demand

Porsche's first all-electric vehicle, called the Taycan, is seeing serious demand prior to going on sale. In December, we reported that Porsche was considering increasing production of the electric sedan from the originally planned 20,000 annual units as the German brand amassed preorders for the car, possibly selling out. Once thought to potentially go as high as 30,000, now CNBC reports that Porsche will in fact double Taycan production to 40,000 units.
Porsche spokesman Andrew Lennon told the outlet the automaker was prepared for the increased demand, adding, "We had the ability to increase capacity from the beginning, and executives recently made the decision to go ahead." Porsche plans to begin sales later this year, and the company is in the process of developing a fast-charging network to support customers.
Autoblog has reached out to Porsche for confirmation and more details, and will provide an update when we hear back.
Porsche will build the Taycan at its factory in Zuffenhausen, Germany. The car represents a $6.8 billion investment for Porsche, and is expected to create 1,200 new jobs. Porsche plans to have net-zero-impact production for the Taycan, and is even installing exterior panels on the factory to break down nitrogen oxide pollution in the air.
In addition to the Taycan sedan, which is based upon the Mission E concept that originally debuted in 2015, Porsche has also displayed a Mission E Cross Turismo concept that previews a wagon-ish version of the electric vehicle.
Audi recently revealed its own grand touring EV built on a shared platform with the Porsche Taycan. Called the E-Tron GT, this concept car, shown in L.A. late last year, looks very close to production spec.
Related Video:
Porsche spokesman Andrew Lennon told the outlet the automaker was prepared for the increased demand, adding, "We had the ability to increase capacity from the beginning, and executives recently made the decision to go ahead." Porsche plans to begin sales later this year, and the company is in the process of developing a fast-charging network to support customers.
Autoblog has reached out to Porsche for confirmation and more details, and will provide an update when we hear back.
Porsche will build the Taycan at its factory in Zuffenhausen, Germany. The car represents a $6.8 billion investment for Porsche, and is expected to create 1,200 new jobs. Porsche plans to have net-zero-impact production for the Taycan, and is even installing exterior panels on the factory to break down nitrogen oxide pollution in the air.
In addition to the Taycan sedan, which is based upon the Mission E concept that originally debuted in 2015, Porsche has also displayed a Mission E Cross Turismo concept that previews a wagon-ish version of the electric vehicle.
Audi recently revealed its own grand touring EV built on a shared platform with the Porsche Taycan. Called the E-Tron GT, this concept car, shown in L.A. late last year, looks very close to production spec.
Related Video: