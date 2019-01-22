Westfalia helped develop Ford's adorably named Transit Nugget camper van

Europeans love camper vans and caravans (trailers, to us Americans). And Ford of Europe is once again appealing to a lifestyle that has retained popularity over multiple decades and multiple generations. Ford unveiled the 2019 Transit Custom Nugget camper van with an upgraded look, new features, and a fully livable interior to be sold directly through select dealers Developed with famed German brand Westfalia , Ford has two sizes of adventure in the Nugget and Nugget Plus. The Nugget is offered with either a pop-up or a fixed roof, while the Plus comes standard with the larger fixed roof. The Nugget Plus is 14.4 inches longer than the Nugget, which allows for a slightly more convenient living space by including a built-in toilet in the rear, a folding washbasin area, and a larger closet. Both models have enough space to sleep up to four people, two on a double bed that folds out in the roof area, and two on a second bed that can be constructed in the main living space.The rest of the interior features a design that would impress tiny house specialists. In addition to the sleeping quarters, the main cabin has room for a kitchenette, as well as a convertible living and dining area. The kitchen offers a double-burner gas stove, a chrome-nickel steel sink, a 10.6-gallon fridge, and plenty of storage. Two 11-gallon tanks supply fresh and waste water and can work double duty for an outdoor shower. The cabin relies on an auxiliary heating system for warmth, and the floors are faux wood for easy cleaning.

When it's time to eat or simply enjoy each other's company (no phones while camping!), the fold-out table is designed to seat up to five people. Three can sit on a forward-facing bench, while the two front seats can swivel 180 degrees to face toward the rear. The Nuggets also offer a fold-out table with two chairs and an awning if it's a nice day to eat outside.



Nugget buyers will have the choice of one engine with two specs, a 2.0-liter EcoBlue diesel engine with either 128 or 168 horsepower. That's paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic.



According to Ford, new motorhome sales in Europe surpassed 100,000 units for the first time and have shown strong grown in recent years. Responding to the demand, the Nugget will first be available in Australia, Belgium, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. Ford has not released pricing for the Nuggets, but interested European buyers can see the new camper vans at the Brussels Motor Show going on now.



