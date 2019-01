Autoblog's three favorite car jacks

1. A jack with a 3 ton capacity featuring fast lift technology.

2. This compact sized jack has a 1.5 ton capacity and lifts as high as 15 inches.



Torin Big Red Steel Scissor Jack





3. This jack gives you better access to low ground clearance and has a 2 ton capacity.





Pro-lift F-767 low profile floor jack

Need to change a tire ? The right car jack can make the job easier. A car jack is used to raise the axle of a vehicle off the ground so that a wheel can be changed.Do you have a car jack you don't leave home without?