Novitec shows off its version of the Ferrari 812 Superfast

It's hard to imagine improving upon the unbelievable Ferrari 812 Superfast, but Novitec now offers a way to do just that. Performance upgrades to the 789 horsepower 6.5-liter V12 are scheduled to come later, but there's no shortage of things you can tack on now.
To begin, Novitec developed an aero package using carbon fiber. Developed in a wind tunnel, Novitec claims its package reduces front-axle lift after fitment of the front spoiler lip and surround for the center air intake. Carbon fiber rocker panels, a rear spoiler lip and carbon fiber rear fascia are all fitted to complete the carbon aero look.
Novitec offers a lowering spring package that takes it down 1.37 inches, but improved dampers are not paired with. Since it's lowered, a lift kit can be installed, which can raise the front end by 1.57 inches with the press of a button. You'll be wanting this to save the very expensive carbon front lip we mentioned earlier. Larger wheels are added with a staggered 21-inch-front and 22-inch-rear setup. Novitec goes to the trouble of using a separate dye for each wheel so the shape of the spokes are tailored to the specific corner of the car the wheel goes on. This is cool because not only do you get a minute gain in brake cooling, but you also get to brag about your wild wheel setup.
A couple different exhausts are available to make the 812 Superfast even louder than it already is. The one you'll want is made of Inconel, which is the same stuff used in Formula 1. This exhaust saves just over 24 pounds over the stock Ferrari exhaust system. A version with controlled exhaust flaps is possible, as well.
We wish we could tell you how much a Novitec 812 Superfast costs with everything on it, but prices aren't available for it yet. Needless to say, Novitec knows it's pricing them for Ferrari owners, so you can bet everything will be expensive. A base 812 Superfast goes for about $335,000, but we imagine there aren't many of those in the world.
