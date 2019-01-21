VŪHL can't stop upgrading its 05 street-legal racer

There's an addictive element to improvement. Taking something and making it better provides a specific type of satisfaction that can often only be topped by yet another improvement. VŪHL clearly knows the feeling, as it has once again released an upgraded version of its already capable 05 sports car.
To unknown expectations, the VŪHL 05 first debuted in 2013, and it's helped establish VŪHL as a relatively viable company. In short, the lightweight, open-topped sports car is in the same vein as the Ariel Atom or a BAC Mono, with street production legality blending with kart-like track focus. In 2016, VŪHL unveiled the 05RR, an even sportier 05 with the 2.3-liter Ecoboost engine rated at 385 horsepower. In 2019, VŪHL has sent another reminder that the 05 still isn't done.
The new 05RR has been improved in all the right places. In the already extremely low car, VŪHL dropped the whole powertrain by 1.97 inches, which automatically improves the car's center of gravity and grip. A new aerodynamic setup, including a higher wing, and a "shift in weight distribution of 4 percent," helps the 05RR reach a claimed 1.8g of lateral acceleration. VŪHL does not specify if that reading is with or without the optional track-specific suspension setup and slick tires.
Thanks to carbon wheels, a lighter flywheel, and a lighter racing clutch, the 05RR is 143 pounds lighter than the previous car and now weighs a claimed 1,455 pounds. VŪHL boosted the engine too, with 115 extra horsepower and 74 lb-ft more torque. That means the 05RR has a power-to-weight ratio of 600 horsepower per ton and can go zero to 60 in 2.7 seconds.
VŪHL unveiled the new car in Mexico City prior to the company's participation in the Race of Champions (ROC) event. VŪHL is under contract with the Race of Champions to drive the 05 ROC Edition for five years, from 2017 to 2021. For those who like what they see, the new VŪHL 05RR is now globally on sale, including in the U.S. market.
