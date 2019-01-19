CES

Clarion at CES 2019 | Autonomous cars, infotainment and more

There's more than just high-end audio equipment

Jan 19th 2019 at 11:00AM
To most people, Clarion is known for high-end aftermarket car audio equipment and some sweet tuner cars. While that does make up a good portion of the Japanese company's business, CES 2019 showed that Clarion is involved in far more than just head units and subwoofers. Its engineers have been working on everything from autonomous cars to surround-view cameras to new and highly customizable infotainment systems and instrument clusters. Autoblog was one of the first to see Clarion's new in-car tech, so check out the videos below.

Autonomous Infiniti:


Self-cleaning cameras and sensors:


Adaptive infotainment and instrument cluster demo:

