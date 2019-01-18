The Secure360 dash cam sees in every direction

It even has night vision

Jan 18th 2019 at 6:30PM
Transcript: The Secure360 dash cam from Waylens provides a 360° view inside and outside of a vehicle. It captures video in HD using an advanced HDR engine. The camera connects to an app which allows you to view the footage in full 360° or split-screen view. Secure360 can hold up to 256GB of microSD storage. Night vision allows Secure360 to capture video in poorly lit areas. Secure360 will even detect and record suspicious activity around the vehicle in standby or sleep mode. The cam has a lifespan of up to 360 hours or 15 days before needing to be recharged. Pricing starts at $299.95.
Secure360

