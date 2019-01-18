2019 Ram HD Sport trim revealed

Most of the 2019 Ram HD was revealed at the Detroit Auto Show, but Ram held back one tidbit of info in the form of the just-announced Sport Package. Don't get your hopes up for some sort of SRT-style Ram HD; this is exclusively a trim package, but at least it looks nice.
The package swaps chrome bumpers, door handles and grille surround for body color versions. Inside, Sport Package Ram HDs get a black interior with piano black trim pieces. To sweeten the deal, parking assist sensors are standard with the package.
To get the Sport Package, you'll have to get your Ram HD with at least the Big Horn trim. Lone Star and Laramie trims also offer the package. Within those trims, the Sport Package is available with any cab or engine combination. Pricing isn't out yet, but based on the outgoing model's pricing, a Big Horn Ram HD will likely start a little under $45,000, and the Sport Package will probably cost about $2,500. We should have more exact pricing details closer to the on-sale date.
