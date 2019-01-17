VW Amarok AT35 truck is designed for arctic exploration

We don't get the Volkswagen Amarok in America, but that's not going to stop us from pining over this one-off truck designed for life in the Arctic Circle. Called the Amarok AT35, this truck began as a normal Amarok before VW handed it off to the folks at Arctic Trucks — an apt name for the project they took on. Its purpose in life is to traverse the frigid wastelands of Iceland as it supports winter driving experiences for customers.
To accomplish this task, Arctic Trucks gave it a one-inch lift and massive 315/70R17 tires on larger wheels. Some larger fiberglass wheel arches have been fitted to accommodate the larger tires, which give the truck an even wider stance and look. Larger mud flaps front and rear have been added to complete the look. We don't often see tough-looking Volkswagens like this, but we love how this comes off as mean and ready for action.
Arctic Trucks spent a lot of time preparing the interior for the northern tundras of Iceland, too. A portable generator is onboard, but the wildest bit is a cappuccino machine. Yep, if you're thirsty and cold with no Starbucks for the next 300 miles, this truck has you covered. Other additions include a fire extinguisher, VHF radio, toolbox, first aid kit and a jack and work light in case anything goes amiss.
The powertrain is untouched; VW's 3.0-liter V6 diesel sits under the hood. This engine produces 221 horsepower and 428 pound-feet of torque — more than enough for some ice cruising. There aren't any plans in the works for the VW Amarok to make its way to the U.S. for now, but Ford and VW just announced a trucks/vans alliance at the Detroit Auto Show on Tuesday this week. One part of the plan involved Ford providing truck platforms for both companies come 2022, so on the trucks front VW is starting to look a lot more promising.
