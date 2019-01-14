2020 Ford Explorer ST vs 2019 Dodge Durango SRT: How they compare on paper

Price and Fuel Economy

Final pricing for the Explorer ST hasn't been announced, but Ford did say it should be priced under $60,000. So even if it costs $59,999, it will be about $4,000 less than the Durango SRT. Considering how close these two may be when it comes to outright performance, it should be a good value.Fuel economy hasn't been announced either, but the bar isn't high. The Durango can't break 20 mpg in any category. We're expecting the Explorer to at least break 20 mpg on the highway, since the outgoing 365-horsepower all-wheel-drive model, which also weighed about 200 pounds more than the new ST, managed 22 mpg when cruising on the Interstate.