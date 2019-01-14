2019 Detroit Auto Show: Quick takes on the Supra, Explorer and more

Three quick takes:The 2020 Toyota Supra: I like it. I've been psyched about this car since rumors of its return surfaced back in the Carter administration. I kid. But that has been a long, drawn-out tease. It was worth it. Others disagree. The car looks a good deal like the FT-1 concept from the 2014 Detroit Auto Show. Those flared nostrils up front will be quite a sight on the road. And the 3.0-liter inline six borrowed from BMW as part of their sports-car alliance will be solid.
Two concerns: No manual transmission and a starting price of $49,990. Toyota is positioning the Supra upmarket, like a Z4 competitor. That makes some sense since they share a good deal of DNA, but considering this will be cross-shopped with pony cars that offer more performance for less money, I wonder how much of a compelling proposition this will be once the admittedly long list of Supra enthusiasts is exhausted.
The 2019 Ford Explorer: Rear-wheel drive. Wow. We saw this coming, since its sibling, the Lincoln Aviator, is RWD, but smart move. This robust platform borrows ideas from the Ford Mustang, which should bring a better driving dynamic to the Explorer than we've seen in years. The design changes are evolutionary — it looks like an Explorer — yet significant enough that you can see the differences from the previous model. Lots of different flavors, too, including hybrid, ST and ST Track Pack.
The Nissan IMs concept: Autoblog used to be owned by AOL, so the Instant Messenger contributed at least partially to my paycheck. I digress. The IMs concept is a funky looking sedan with a lot going on. Vaguely Tesla-esq. It's an autonomous, connected EV with augmented reality and a wildly futuristic interior. I find it interesting that Nissan calls this an elevated sports sedan, which could be PR strangeness or signal a segment where automakers head. If nothing else, the IMs is better ink for Nissan than the Carlos Ghosn situation, which is taking new and almost unbelievable turns every day.
Notes:The Ram Heavy Duty pickup truck lineup by the numbers: 1,000 lb-ft of torque churned out by the high-output 6.7-liter Cummins inline six. The top payload for the new Ram line is 7,680 pounds, and the top tow rating is 35,100 pounds.
Press car I can't wait for: The Lexus RC F Track Edition. As car scribes, we get to drive cool stuff. Some of it we wouldn't necessarily buy, but just want to enjoy for its merits while indulging in a break from reality. I wouldn't buy one of these, but I'd love to track one, as the name says. Here's why: It gets a 472-hp naturally aspirated V8 and carbon fiber for the hood, roof and ginormous real wing. Sounds fun.
Quotes:Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford: "We're not built on bailouts or hype."
Toyota driver and ex-Formula 1 star Fernando Alonso on the Supra: "It's totally lit."
