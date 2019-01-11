Nissan teases concept ahead of reveal in Detroit

Nissan is offering the slimmest of teasers for a new concept vehicle set to bow at the Detroit Auto Show next week. The automaker says only that it "embodies the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility," releasing a short video featuring animation of industrial processes, some futuristic-looking shapes and patterns that might be body panels. We get a brief look at part of the vehicle's profile lines, showing a relatively straight beltline and swooping roof.
We know the concept will be an electric vehicle from an interview in November with Nissan's head designer, Alfonso Albaisa, who told Autoblog at the Los Angeles Auto Show that both Nissan and luxury division Infiniti would bring concept EVs to Detroit. Albaisa said the concepts would feature a new generation of battery that is more energy-dense and thinner, freeing up more space inside the cabins and further exploring ideas expressed by last year's Infiniti Q Inspiration concept.
Infiniti has already teased its Detroit-bound concept, which is called the QX — an electric crossover perhaps most notable for lacking a grille. Our guess would be that this is also a crossover.
As for the Nissan Intelligent Mobility part of the equation, we can perhaps take some clues from the far-out, VR-enabled "Invisible-to-Visible" technology Nissan showed earlier this week at CES. Or it could be some advanced iteration of its ProPilot driver-assist technology. Or something else entirely. We'll learn more when the wraps come off on Monday.
Related Video:
We know the concept will be an electric vehicle from an interview in November with Nissan's head designer, Alfonso Albaisa, who told Autoblog at the Los Angeles Auto Show that both Nissan and luxury division Infiniti would bring concept EVs to Detroit. Albaisa said the concepts would feature a new generation of battery that is more energy-dense and thinner, freeing up more space inside the cabins and further exploring ideas expressed by last year's Infiniti Q Inspiration concept.
Infiniti has already teased its Detroit-bound concept, which is called the QX — an electric crossover perhaps most notable for lacking a grille. Our guess would be that this is also a crossover.
As for the Nissan Intelligent Mobility part of the equation, we can perhaps take some clues from the far-out, VR-enabled "Invisible-to-Visible" technology Nissan showed earlier this week at CES. Or it could be some advanced iteration of its ProPilot driver-assist technology. Or something else entirely. We'll learn more when the wraps come off on Monday.
Related Video: