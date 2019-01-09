2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition coming to Chicago

While most people in the auto industry are fixated on the Detroit Auto Show just around the corner, Mazda is getting ready for the Chicago show next month. The company will celebrate the anniversary of the reveal of the original Miata there with a 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition.
Mazda released a single teaser image of the car, and it took us a minute to realize it really was a photo of a car. Looking closely, you'll be able to make out the roofline of a Miata RF in bright red. It also appears to have some gunmetal metallic wheels.
Based on those details, the car sounds similar to the 25th Anniversary Edition Miata. That model featured a special white leather interior and a matching Tourneau watch. Mazda seems to like giving out watches with its anniversary Miatas, having provided Seiko watches with the 10th Anniversary cars. Those were painted in a special blue with a matching blue top and blue and black leather interior. We're sure to have all the details on the new anniversary model's special features closer to the car's debut in February.
Related Video:
