Ford Fiesta-based crossover prototype spied testing in Europe

Our spy photographers in Germany have captured images of what appears to be a heavily camouflaged prototype Ford crossover testing on public roads outside one of the company's facilities. It's believed to be based on the Fiesta, which is built at the Ford-Werke facility in Cologne.
Despite heavy plastic cladding on the front fascia, side doors, C-pillar and rear, it's possible to discern a few new design cues, with new headlights, a subtle swooping belt line best visible from the rear three-quarters shots and some interesting creases along the door panels and hood.
The photographers surmise it could be a Fiesta Active, with its slightly raised platform, taller ride height and an overall rugged design, similar to what Ford did in creating the Focus Active. Its side profile and proportions also bear some genetic resemblance to the Edge, especially with its swept-back roofline and rear spoiler. It also has much more balanced proportions than the EcoSport compact crossover, leading to speculation that it could be planned as an eventual successor to that aging model.
Among the uncertainties is whether this is a model Ford envisions for the U.S. market. But considering American consumers' appetite for crossovers and Ford's own plans to go all-in on utility vehicles and trucks, we'd guess it's a good bet it'll make it stateside.
Related Video:
Despite heavy plastic cladding on the front fascia, side doors, C-pillar and rear, it's possible to discern a few new design cues, with new headlights, a subtle swooping belt line best visible from the rear three-quarters shots and some interesting creases along the door panels and hood.
The photographers surmise it could be a Fiesta Active, with its slightly raised platform, taller ride height and an overall rugged design, similar to what Ford did in creating the Focus Active. Its side profile and proportions also bear some genetic resemblance to the Edge, especially with its swept-back roofline and rear spoiler. It also has much more balanced proportions than the EcoSport compact crossover, leading to speculation that it could be planned as an eventual successor to that aging model.
Among the uncertainties is whether this is a model Ford envisions for the U.S. market. But considering American consumers' appetite for crossovers and Ford's own plans to go all-in on utility vehicles and trucks, we'd guess it's a good bet it'll make it stateside.
Related Video: