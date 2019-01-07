At CES, Visteon touts digital cockpit and autonomy that get smarter as they go

Auto supplier Visteon is showcasing what it's calling a smart, learning digital cockpit at CES. It's touted as a bridge to an era of increasingly autonomous driving, with increased safety on the road and more seamless access to information.
The company is showing off the integration between its SmartCore cockpit domain controller and the DriveCore autonomous driving controller, which manages the experience of drivers and passengers as the vehicle takes control from the driver or gives it back. It has several features, led by the aforementioned high-powered cockpit domain controller that integrates the instrument cluster, infotainment and other cockpit functions into a single unit with advanced graphics, over-the-air software updates and the latest in cybersecurity. There are large high-res non-rectangular curved displays and an autonomous domain controller for Level 2 and higher automated driving that is integrated with the cockpit domain controller for seamless driver interaction. Finally, there's machine-learning-based voice recognition and text-to-speech, and in-cabin driver and occupant detection and identification technology, also based on machine learning.
Visteon says the digital displays are based on LED and OLED technologies and allow for a better viewing experience than traditional flat and rectangular displays. It is also demonstrating a new VX display that integrates haptic feedback, proximity sensing and know-on-glass features. The company's "say 'n serve" smart assistant solution uses natural language processing for onboard or offboard commands in vehicles without the need to be connected to the cloud.
Two other new gizmos from Visteon are a "see 'n sense" driver monitor solution based on machine learning that offers head-pose detection, gaze detection and identification capabilities, and a V2X module capable of working with either Dedicated Short-Range Communications or cellular networks.
"The shift toward electric cars and improved automated driving technology is an opportunity to rethink the cockpit in terms of how drivers and passengers interact with the vehicle and their surroundings," Visteon President and CEO Sachin Lawande said in a statement. "As vehicles become more automated, there is a need for fresh approaches to the human-machine interface in the cockpit – to ensure control can shift safely and seamlessly between the driver and the vehicle, and to keep occupants informed, engaged and entertained."
