2020 Polestar 2 teaser offers first look at the electric sedan

Over a year after showing off the Polestar 1 flagship sports car, the Swedish brand is finally providing details about the rest of its upcoming line-up. We got some information last summer, and now we get our first look at the Polestar 2 sedan. It's a teaser of the tail end of the car, and while it doesn't seem to reveal much, there are interesting design details we can glean.
For one thing, it's going to have a sleek fastback shape. The trunk lid is very short with the rear window coming almost to the edge. The rear window leans way forward and looks close to being flat in the teaser image. Judging from prior information, we're probably looking at a hatchback, very much like that of the Audi A7 and A5. The shape looks softer than the Polestar 1, and even most new Volvo models. The tail is rounded around the back, and the fenders bulge out gently. The taillights are full width, too, which is a first for the new generation Polestars and Volvos.
We'll be seeing the fully revealed Polestar 2 at this year's Geneva Motor Show in March. It will be fully electric, unlike the hybrid Polestar 1. Under the skin will be Volvo's Compact Modular Architecture that also underpins the XC40 crossover. Pricing will be between $45,000 and $55,000, which is right inline with the Tesla Model 3. There are rumors of a 300-mile range Volvo electric powertrain, so that, or some variation of it, is likely to power the Polestar 2.
