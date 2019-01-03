2019 Tokyo Auto Salon features one of the coolest auctions we've seen

In just over a week, the Tokyo Auto Salon will host one of the coolest auctions we've seen in years. Jalopnik spotted BH Auction's listings, and it's a cornucopia of hot machinery you won't typically find at American auctions like Gooding & Company or Barrett Jackson. While Japanese cars make up most of the listings, Ferrari, Porsche, BMW and even Dodge all have at least one car going up for auction. We won't include everything here, but you can check out the full list on BH Auction's website.
There are 50 lots at the auction, including nine Nissan Skylines, nine Ferraris and two Porsche Carrera GTs. Some of our other favorites include a Honda S800 coupe, a Toyota Miniace truck, a Mitsubishi Willys Jeep and a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL gullwing with the V8 from a W124 Mercedes-Benz E60 AMG that's estimated to sell for between $1.25 million and $1.5 million.
