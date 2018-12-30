Junkyard Gem: 1977 Fiat 124 Sport Spider

The Fiat 124 Sport Spider was sold in the United States for the 1968 through 1982 model years, after which Malcolm Bricklin imported the car under the Pininfarina brand for another couple of years. During the car's heyday in the middle to late 1970s, 124 Sport Spiders could be seen all over American roads... and a surprising number of these cars have survived long enough to appear in wrecking yards on a regular basis. Here's a '77 in a Denver junkyard.
A 1970s 124 Sport Spider in restorable but rough condition isn't worth much; these cars were very affordable when new and beat-up ones have been available for three-figure prices for the last 30 years. This means plenty of them sit around as unfinished projects for year after year, then show up in wrecking yards. I see so many discarded 124 Sport Spiders that I don't even bother photographing most of them.
Still, they're interesting cars, and it's a plus for those who do want to restore them that parts can still be found.
The 1.8-liter dual-overhead four-cylinder in the '77 Sport Spider made 86 horsepower, which gave this car a performance edge over its arch-rival, the MGB (which had just 62.5 horses and weighed 100 pounds more). The MG was just $5,150 in 1977, though, versus the $6,115 price tag on the Fiat (that's about $22,100 and $26,300, respectively, in 2018 dollars).
This one has some rust in the usual places, which might have been worth fixing on something like an Alfa Romeo Spider. With this car, it was a death sentence.
