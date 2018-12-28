Woman who embezzled $1.1 million from BMW dealership sentenced to 30 months in prison

A controller for a BMW dealership in Darien, Conn., could not control herself. After embezzling approximately $1.1 million, Vanessa Vence-Small faced the consequences in late November 2018. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Alker Meyer of New Haven sentenced Vence-Small to 30 months in prison and three years parole.
From October 2014 to June 2017, 50-year-old Vence-Small toyed with BMW of Darien's accounts to the benefit of her own pockets. According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, she filed 65 transfers worth $904,659.29 from the dealership's account to her own. She also used the dealership's checks to write $207,777.78 worth of payments to credit cards, contractors, and for the purchase of a $50,000 Ford Mustang. She also caused another $31,452.08 worth of damage with credit card charges and reimbursements.
Adding to the scope of how much attention this case drew, it was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, the Darien Police Department and the Connecticut Financial Crimes Task Force. After she was originally released on $100,000 bond, she eventually plead guilty to one count of wire fraud. In addition to the 30 months in jail and subsequent probation, she was also ordered to pay full restitution. According to the report, she has paid back about $200,000 thus far.
As expected, Vence-Small used the money not for anything she needed, but for frivolous spending. In addition to the Mustang, financial reports showed she spent the money on several vacations and remodeling the interior and exterior of her home.
Vence-Small is required to report to jail on February 4, 2019.
