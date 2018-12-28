Bidding is getting crazy for this 1994 Toyota Supra with 7,111 miles

You could wait for the all-new Supra to be revealed next month. We're pretty sure a Toyota dealer would let you put some money down for the Toyota/BMW venture when it finally arrives. Or, you could throw down nearly $100,000 for a basically new 1994 Toyota Supra on Bring a Trailer.
This Supra, finished in Renaissance Red with an immaculate tan leather interior, has only 7,111 miles on it, which is astonishing for a car that has typically been used, abused and modified to untouchable status. The original 17-inch wheels and Toyota CD/cassette stereo head unit are even maintained.
Seriously, what a very cool car.
However, we're clearly not the only ones who think so, since bidding has gotten a bit nutty on Bring a Trailer and there's still six days to go. When we wrote this, it was up to $90,000, which eclipses the previous high for a Supra on BaT: $80,700 for a modified 1993 Supra with 29,000 miles. By contrast, a one-owner, unmodified 1994 Supra with 95,000 miles went for $49,150 earlier this month, while a similarly red one with an automatic (ugh) and 126,000 miles managed only $32,000.
Now, should $90k be a little too rich for your blood but still have a '90s sport coupe jones to satisfy, don't you worry, BaT and Diamond-Star Motors currently has you covered: a Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4 with 2,500 miles and a Dodge Stealth R/T with (gulp) 1,100 miles. Seriously, drive your damn cars, people.
Related Video:
This Supra, finished in Renaissance Red with an immaculate tan leather interior, has only 7,111 miles on it, which is astonishing for a car that has typically been used, abused and modified to untouchable status. The original 17-inch wheels and Toyota CD/cassette stereo head unit are even maintained.
Seriously, what a very cool car.
However, we're clearly not the only ones who think so, since bidding has gotten a bit nutty on Bring a Trailer and there's still six days to go. When we wrote this, it was up to $90,000, which eclipses the previous high for a Supra on BaT: $80,700 for a modified 1993 Supra with 29,000 miles. By contrast, a one-owner, unmodified 1994 Supra with 95,000 miles went for $49,150 earlier this month, while a similarly red one with an automatic (ugh) and 126,000 miles managed only $32,000.
Now, should $90k be a little too rich for your blood but still have a '90s sport coupe jones to satisfy, don't you worry, BaT and Diamond-Star Motors currently has you covered: a Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4 with 2,500 miles and a Dodge Stealth R/T with (gulp) 1,100 miles. Seriously, drive your damn cars, people.
Related Video: