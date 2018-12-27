McLaren 720S Spa 68 edition honors McLaren's first F1 win

A couple weeks after McLaren announced a special six-car run of 570S models to commemorate significant moments in the automaker's history, the company has debuted another special edition with racing ties.



The "720S Spa 68" collection, fittingly commissioned by McLaren Brussels, honors McLaren's first Formula 1 win which took place at the '68 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps 50 years ago. It was Bruce McLaren's fourth and final F1 victory before his sudden death in 1970. As McLaren notes, the maiden win in June '68 was later followed in the years since by eight constructor championships and 12 drivers' championships, the first of both in occurring 1974 with Emerson Fittipaldi driving.



The three 720S cars all wear MSO's Anniversary Orange paint, the hue of which has been done in the style of the original 1968 M7A F1 car. There are outlines of the track on the bodywork and on the headrests, and numerous inscriptions also note the occasion. There's also a numbered plaque to mark the series number. There's an orange script on the carbon fiber sill cover just inside the door.



Fifty years since Bruce McLaren recorded his team's first win at the Belgian Grand Prix in 1968, we are pleased to introduce the '720S Spa 68' three car collection by McLaren Special Operations (MSO), commissioned by McLaren Brussels commemorating the historic win. pic.twitter.com/gp5TC7GQTu — McLaren Automotive (@McLarenAuto) December 27, 2018

Two of the cars have reportedly already been spoken for, so there's still an available special edition car left for one lucky buyer.