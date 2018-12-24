The Merry Mixer 2.0 is the most festive truck ever

Transcript:
The most festive truck ever just got an upgrade. The Merry Mixer 2.0 by Ozinga is a 2019 Kenworth T880 ready-mix concrete truck. 32,000 LEDs are wrapped around the truck and synced with 11 songs that last for around 45 minutes. The ultra festive truck is fitted with 4 outward-facing speakers controlled from the driver's seat. Did you see the giant Grinch on top? The truck itself is powered by compressed natural gas
. The light show is powered by 3 deep cell marine batteries via a 3,000 Watt inverter. Batteries get recharged with the help of the truck's alternator. Traveling over 2,000 miles the Merry Mixer has been to three states. Ozinga recently gave away 44 toy trucks while celebrating its 90th year in business with 90 acts of kindness. Share with your most holly jolly pal.
Merry mixmas!