Express yourself with these car window emoji

Give thanks to good samaritan drivers

Dec 18th 2018 at 6:35PM
Express yourself with these emoji. CarMoji by MotorMood is a light-up sign for your car window designed to give thanks to good samaritan drivers. The simple device is placed inside the rear window of your car and a wireless button is placed on the sun visor. Once the button is pressed, the device in the window is lit to show appreciation to the generous driver. Brightness of the sign is automatically optimized for nighttime usage. Each 5-inch face is backlit by 3 LEDs and powered by 4 AA batteries. There are currently 14 CarMoji expressions to choose from including a thumbs up, wink, and smiley face. CarMoji retails for $19.99.

Wanna get your very own CarMoji?
Pink wink: https://amzn.to/2SDN5nd
Yellow wink: https://amzn.to/2QNRhUa
Thumbs up: https://amzn.to/2LcmevY

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

Share This Photo X