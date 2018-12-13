Cadillac XT6 SUV will be revealed in Detroit in January

Cadillac will hold an event on Jan. 13 on the eve of the Detroit Auto Show to reveal its long-awaited new XT6 three-row crossover, Automotive News reports.
The XT6 is seen as a critical product for Cadillac, which has been caught flatfooted with a lineup heavy on sedans amid the boom in crossovers and SUVs. It'll slot between the midsize XT5 crossover, and the full-size Escalade luxury SUV. Cadillac recently started selling the smaller XT4 crossover as well. The XT6 is expected to arrive in showrooms around mid-2019.
We've seen several spy shots of the XT6 cloaked in heavy camouflage, including some views of the uncovered dashboard and console layout earlier this week that showed a wide, sweeping dash and elements seemingly borrowed from the CT6 sedan.
Cadillac is also reportedly working on a "master brand" campaign strategy expected to be unveiled early next year, with plans to make Cadillac GM's technology leader for self-driving and electric-vehicle systems, with plans to bring Super Cruise to its entire lineup. The GM luxury brand plans to launch a new or redesigned vehicle every six months for the next three years.
