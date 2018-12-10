Gear Club Unlimited 2 out now on Nintendo Switch

The Xbox One and Playstation 4 might get most of the love when it comes to racing games, but the Nintendo Switch is starting to build out a solid library of its own. Arcade racers like Mario Kart have been a Nintendo staple for years, but if you're looking for something more serious, Gear Club Unlimited 2 is worth checking out. It may not have the extensive car list or variety of real-world tracks like the Forza Motorsport or Gran Turismo series, but it's one of the more serious racing games for the Switch.
When we reviewed the first edition in the series last fall, we found the game to be pretty fun, even if it didn't have the same level of finesse or depth as more serious racing sims. Its short races make it a great game for traveling, one of the biggest benefits to owning a Switch. The new game has a wide variety of tracks and environments, including races on both dirt and snow.
There are championships, missions and challenges available in different game modes. There's also a sort of RPG element where players can design their own garage. The main story involves saving a family business from bankruptcy. Gear Club Unlimited 2 also offers split-screen local multiplayer, a feature increasingly rare in the age of online gaming. There's also an online multiplayer mode.
The game is available now in both physical and digital versions. Below is a list of the cars available to race.
When we reviewed the first edition in the series last fall, we found the game to be pretty fun, even if it didn't have the same level of finesse or depth as more serious racing sims. Its short races make it a great game for traveling, one of the biggest benefits to owning a Switch. The new game has a wide variety of tracks and environments, including races on both dirt and snow.
There are championships, missions and challenges available in different game modes. There's also a sort of RPG element where players can design their own garage. The main story involves saving a family business from bankruptcy. Gear Club Unlimited 2 also offers split-screen local multiplayer, a feature increasingly rare in the age of online gaming. There's also an online multiplayer mode.
The game is available now in both physical and digital versions. Below is a list of the cars available to race.
- Acura
- NSX (2016)
- AC
- 378 GT Z
- Alfa Romeo
- 4C
- 8C Competizione
- Guilia II QV
- Guilietta III QV Squadra Corse
- Bentley
- Continental GT V8 S
- BMW
- Bugatti
- Veyron Grand Sport
- Chevrolet
- Camaro 1LE
- Camaro 50th Anniversary
- Corvette Stingray
- Dodge
- Fiat
- 500 Abrath 695 Biposto
- Ford
- GTAMotor
- SpaniaGTA
- Jaguar
- F-Type R AWD
- Koenisegg
- Agera RS
- Lotus
- Mazzanti
- Eventra
- McLaren
- 12C
- 570S
- 570S GT4
- 675LT
- 720S
- P1
- Mercedes-AMG
- C63 S
- GT S
- SLS Black Series
- Mini
- Cooper S JCW (F56)
- Nissan
- 370z
- 370z Nismo
- GTR
- GTR Nismo
- Pagani
- Huayra Roadster
- Zonda Cinque
- Porsche
- 911 GT2 RS
- 918 Spyder
- Ruf
- CRT 3
- RT12 R
- W-Motors
- Fenyr Supersport
- Lykan Hypersport