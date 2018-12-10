2020 Audi A4 Avant spy photos show yet another refresh

Audi just showed a refreshed A4 back in June, but the company apparently still feels the design won't be up-to-date when sharing showroom space with the new A8, A7 and A6. We know this because one of our spy photographers caught the above A4 Avant example testing with yet another new front fascia. This update is more dramatic, but it's still just a mild refresh overall.
The primary change is with the main grille. It has the horizontally stretched hexagonal grille of its bigger, newer siblings. It also sits a little lower in the front bumper, and the top of the grille no longer meets the shut line of the hood. The headlights have also been reshaped so that the inside diagonal edges lineup with the edges of the new grille.
Outside of these changes, the car looks pretty much like the current A4. The greenhouse, taillights, doors and more look unchanged, though there could be some detail tweaks obscured by the camouflage. With this in mind, we would expect this update to be revealed and launched for the 2020 model year, released either in late 2019 or the first half of 2020. Engines and transmissions likely will remain unchanged, too. Also, while we likely won't get this A4 Avant, we will probably continue to get the lifted, cladded Allroad model. Plus, the front fascia update will translate to the sedan.
