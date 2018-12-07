Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign production version shown, will cost over $1 million

The final design for a production Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign is done, and Nissan has officially opened the order books for the limited-run vehicle. Thankfully, the production version is just as stunning as the prototype because Nissan didn't change much of anything.
This blue/gold color combination shown here is but an example of what a customer could special order for the 50th anniversary GT-R — you can have whatever you want. Interior colors and packages will be completely customizable as well. The base price for the GT-R50 is $1,126,799 converted from Euros — and that's before you add any options. That number is over $100,000 more than the first estimate Nissan gave us back in July of this year. We don't imagine that price increase will bother any of the über-rich who plan to buy one of these anyway.
Nissan didn't specify any change in performance from what it revealed to us at its debut. The car is essentially a GT-R Nismo with all the bodywork done by Italdesign. The 3.8-liter V6 gets the larger turbos from Nissan's GT3-class race car, beefier internals, more aggressive cams and larger intercoolers. All this allows it to make an extra 110 horsepower and 94 pound-feet of torque over your run-of-the-mill GT-R Nismo.
Stronger differentials and axles are fitted to better handle hard launches. Bigger six-piston Brembo brake calipers up front and four-piston clampers in the rear bring it all to a stop, while active Bilstein dampers soak up the bumps.
If you want to get your hands on one of these, it's not going to be easy. There are only 50 set for world production, and we can be sure that a fair amount will end up in Asia and Europe. Now's your chance to buy a Nissan for over $1 million.
