Podcast

Ford F-150 Raptor, Chevy Silverado Trail Boss, plus spending money on a truck | Autoblog Podcast #564

We talk a lot about trucks on this episode of the Autoblog Podcast

Dec 7th 2018 at 3:00PM

On the latest Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. They spend a big chunk of this episode discussing trucks, starting with short-term test trucks the Ford F-150 Raptor and Chevy Silverado Trail Boss and the design of the Silverado HD. Later they help a reader decide on what truck to buy in the Spend My Money segment. In between, Greg and Joel also talk about the Audi RS 3 and electrifying classic Aston Martins.

Autoblog Podcast #564

Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown
Feedback
Related Video:

Ford F-150 Information

Ford F-150
  • Image Credit: Joel Stocksdale
Share This Photo X