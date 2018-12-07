Ford F-150 Raptor, Chevy Silverado Trail Boss, plus spending money on a truck | Autoblog Podcast #564

On the latest Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. They spend a big chunk of this episode discussing trucks, starting with short-term test trucks the Ford F-150 Raptor and Chevy Silverado Trail Boss and the design of the Silverado HD. Later they help a reader decide on what truck to buy in the Spend My Money segment. In between, Greg and Joel also talk about the Audi RS 3 and electrifying classic Aston Martins.
Autoblog Podcast #564
Rundown
- Ford F-150 Raptor
- Chevy Silverado Trail Boss
- Audi RS 3
- Chevy Silverado HD design reveal
- Electric Aston Martins
- Spend My Money
