Transcript: A balance bike that grows with your kids. The Monkeycycle 926 is a bike system with 8 different configurations. The 8-in-1 kit transforms from stroller to trike to two-wheel pedal bike. Designed for children 9 months to 6 years old. Update the kit as the child grows and their balance improves. Configurations for the Monkeycycle 926 include: stroller, low and high balance bikes, a pedal bike, tricycle, tadpole trike, and quad. It has a maximum seat height of 25-inches and a weight limit of 150 lbs. Chains have been replaced with a belt drive. It has an easy reach brake lever and includes a steer limiter for safety. The full kit that goes from trike to bike retails for $598, add the stroller kit with mini child seat for $150.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.