2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition will be the most powerful Lexus since the LFA

Toyota and Lexus are pulling out the stops when it comes to sports cars at the Detroit Auto Show. In addition to the real, final reveal of the Toyota Supra, we'll also see a just-announced 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition. According to a representative from Toyota it will be the most powerful Lexus offered since the LFA supercar.
With the announcement of the hot RC comes a teaser image of the car. It shows the requisite giant carbon fiber wing that all hardcore track cars need. The car also appears to be painted in a matte gray, which will undoubtedly be matched with blue accents since blue and gray are the official colors of the Lexus F brand. A particularly impressive design element is how the F logo appears to be woven directly into the carbon fiber of the wing.
As for how much power the RC F Track Edition will produce, we can at least guess a range while we wait for the reveal. The most powerful LFA, the Nurburgring Edition, made 562 horsepower, and the regular model made 552 horsepower. The most powerful Lexus on sale right now is the LC 500 with a 471 horsepower V8. At least 500 horsepower seems a safe bet for this special RC F, and it will probably come from a massaged version of the 5.0-liter V8 in the regular RC F and LC 500. Stay tuned for all the details when it's shown on January 14, 2019 in Detroit.
