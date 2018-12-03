Podcast

L.A. Auto Show, Chevy Volt and the Lincoln Navigator | Autoblog Podcast #563

Los Angeles was full of amazing cars this year

Dec 3rd 2018 at 12:55PM

On the latest Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Green Editor John Snyder. First, they recap the biggest and best reveals of the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Then they take a moment to say goodbye to the Chevy Volt, and to talk about their recent drives in the to-be-discontinued plug-in. Finally, they review the Lincoln Navigator, and marvel at the Black Label's stunning interior treatment.

Autoblog Podcast #563

