L.A. Auto Show, Chevy Volt and the Lincoln Navigator | Autoblog Podcast #563

On the latest Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Green Editor John Snyder. First, they recap the biggest and best reveals of the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Then they take a moment to say goodbye to the Chevy Volt, and to talk about their recent drives in the to-be-discontinued plug-in. Finally, they review the Lincoln Navigator, and marvel at the Black Label's stunning interior treatment.
Autoblog Podcast #563
