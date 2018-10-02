Renault EZ-Ultimo is your luxurious French taxi from the future

In case you needed reminding, the robo-vehicles are still coming, and Renault has a new one to add to the list. Making its debut at the Paris Motor Show, the Renault EZ-Ultimo is designed to be an upscale, autonomous ride-hailing vehicle. That's right, you're not meant to own the robot, only summon it when necessary.
Upon summons through whatever electronic device of the future we'll be using, the EZ-Ultimo could theoretically be yours for any amount of time up to a day. The goal isn't to cram a bunch of people in through ride-sharing, but rather to offer a "premium" experience on the way to your destination. It looks like a nicely appointed living room on the inside with a couch, swivel chair and luxurious French design. The swiveling chair even slides out to meet the rider. If that reminds you of GM concepts from the 1950s, you're not wrong. Some things just don't change. Renault says it even used marble on the interior — clearly, weight savings was not the goal here.
The vehicle is electric (one motor) of course, and has Level 4 autonomy, which means it's close to equaling the performance of a human driver. You might be wondering how it doesn't scrape on literally everything. Renault says the suspension is active and automatically raises over bumps to make sure you don't mess up the bodywork. Four-wheel steering is supposed to help all 19 feet of the EZ-Ultimo navigate Paris' narrow streets too. This ride is supposed to be a private escape, so that explains the lack of traditional windows on the sides. However, passengers will be able to see out of the transparent roof-like structure.
