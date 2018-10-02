GAC debuts GS5 compact crossover at Paris Motor Show

GAC or Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, just debuted its newest vehicle at the Paris Motor Show: the GS5 crossover. The Chinese automaker has been around for a few years now, and we hesitate to say this, but this new GS5 doesn't look half bad. Its teaser from last week made it look pretty dynamic and sporty looking too.
There maybe nothing particularly special about the GS5 — it looks like a normal crossover in pictures. But that seems to be what buyers want nowadays. For markets where this vehicle will be sold (not in the U.S. for the time being) it'll get a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder and six-speed Aisin automatic transmission. GAC doesn't mention power or fuel economy figures.
The Chinese company sells eight models now, and this will be the ninth when it eventually goes on sale. Looking at technology, GAC says the GS5 has full-LED headlights, but it doesn't talk about anything else within its press release. Note that GAC sold a version of the GS5 before, but it was the epitome of bland, unlike this car that actually stands a chance at catching some eyes with a cheap price. GAC wanted to break into the U.S. market by the end of 2019, but we're not putting any money on that ambition. If it does eventually make it over here, the GS5 is about as appropriate as it gets right now with the crossover takeover in full swing.
