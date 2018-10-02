Looking for the best car battery? Here are 4 great options

Odyssey PC680 Battery - $128.99
Claims to have a 70% longer cycle life compared to conventional deep cycle batteries.
Optima YellowTop Dual Purpose Battery - $232.99
Great for trucks with winches & vehicles with high-demand electronics and audio systems.
DieHard Advanced Gold AGM Battery - $185.99
Claims 20 times more vibration protection than the DieHard Gold Model, allowing a longer life.
ACDelco Professional AGM Automotive BCI - $182.27
This battery has "improved acid circulation," which improves the overall lifespan.
Before replacing a car battery, it's important to make sure your new battery will actually fit. Check your owner's manual for this information.
What brand of car battery do you swear by? Let us know in the comments.
Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.