Stretched Rolls-Royce Cullinan is luxury in excess

If the Cullinan SUV wasn't Rolls-Royce enough for you before, then this stretched version from Klassen should assuage any of those doubts. Listed for $2.08 million, it's a far cry from the Cullinan's base price of $325,000. Klassen makes a number of stretched luxury vehicles, but this is the first time we've seen the Cullinan get modified like so.
As a nod to its customer base, possibly, this long SUV is given the company's highest level of ballistic protection — B7. That means the thickness of the ballistic steel is 14.5 millimeters thick at minimum, providing protection from armor-piercing rifles and ammunition. The stretch measures 40 inches in length, which makes the Rolls look considerably larger, but not unwieldy. Occupants will be treated to the highest of luxuries including an iMac multimedia center (yes, an actual Apple desktop computer), Bang and Olufsen sound system and special ambient LED lighting — all of which is controllable via an iPhone. Klassen also says that the passengers can ride privately behind a "luxury partition wall." Looking at the "wall" in its other creations, it appears to create the ultimate in private riding for when you just can't stand to be interrupted by your driver. Unfortunately, we don't have any pictures of the Cullinan's "wall."
Its closest competitor is probably the stretched Bentley Bentayga, also made by Klassen. But why go for that when you can have the Rolls SUV instead?
