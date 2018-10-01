Audi expects 2020 E-Tron GT to accept 350-kW fast charging

Audi has just shown us the production version of the E-Tron, a battery-electric crossover that will be able to use 150-kW DC fast charging, good for charging to 80 percent capacity in 30 minutes. Now comes word that the upcoming E-Tron GT will be able to charge to 80 percent in less than 12 minutes.
Autocar, citing Audi's product marketing manager Johannes Eckstein, reports the E-Tron GT will be Audi's first electric vehicle capable of being charged using 350-kW fast-chargers. These chargers are popping up across Europe, thanks to the Ionity joint venture between VW Group, BMW, Daimler and Ford. Stateside, the VW Group's Electrify America is also installing charging stations capable of up to 350 kW fast charging.
Current battery technology isn't capable of handling 350 kW charging, but the E-Tron GT will come with next-generation batteries said to be up to the task. That should help quell some of the range anxiety that has hampered the growth of EVs. Porsche has also said its 2020 Taycan, formerly known as the Mission E, will be able to handle charging capacities up to 350 kW.
Audi has been working with Porsche on both the E-Tron GT concept, which is expected to debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, and a new electric car platform called the Premium Platform Electric capable of supporting small car and SUV bodies. Also in the pipeline is an E-Tron Sportback to debut in 2019.
The E-Tron, which goes on sale in the second quarter of 2019, is the first EV of a planned 20 electrified models Audi plans to introduce by 2025, including 12 full-electrics.
