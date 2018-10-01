2019 Skoda Kodiaq vRS claims Nurburgring record for 7-seat SUVs

Crossovers usually aren't particularly exciting things, but there are always exceptions, and the latest is this Skoda Kodiaq vRS. It's a new high-performance crossover from VW's Czech subsidiary, and it's closely related to our own Volkswagen Tiguan. Unlike our Tiguan, this Kodiaq boasts a beefy diesel powertrain, and even lays claim to its own Nürburgring lap record.
The time for the Skoda is 9:29.84, which is actually rather slow, particularly compared with other fast crossovers and SUVs such as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. But the Skoda gets to claim record rights because the time is for seven-seat crossovers, something not offered by the current crop of super SUVs. Also of note is the driver of the record-setting Kodiaq, Sabine Schmitz. She's a Nürburgring expert, and a frequent guest on the U.K. version of "Top Gear."
Propelling the Kodiaq vRS is an engine that we have no chance of seeing stateside. It's a twin-turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine, and it makes 236 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels and gets there through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. All that torque is available from just 1,750 rpm to 2,500 rpm. It sounds like a blast, but there's no way VW would try to offer any diesel in the U.S. anymore.
The Skoda's impressive performance is augmented with a sportier exterior and interior. It has a deeper chin spoiler, 20-inch wheels and integrated exhaust tips on the outside. On the inside, the Kodiaq vRS gets sporty, body-hugging seats with Alcantara upholstery, plus a Skoda-tweaked Virtual Cockpit like that seen in VWs and Audis.
Pricing and availability haven't been announced for Europe yet. We know we won't get the Skoda here in part because no Skodas are available here, but we feel safe in saying we won't see a Tiguan with this powertrain setup either. As we already mentioned, VW isn't going to touch diesels in America anymore. But maybe if we're lucky, VW will give us a version of the hot Tiguan it seems to developing.
Related Video:
The time for the Skoda is 9:29.84, which is actually rather slow, particularly compared with other fast crossovers and SUVs such as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. But the Skoda gets to claim record rights because the time is for seven-seat crossovers, something not offered by the current crop of super SUVs. Also of note is the driver of the record-setting Kodiaq, Sabine Schmitz. She's a Nürburgring expert, and a frequent guest on the U.K. version of "Top Gear."
Propelling the Kodiaq vRS is an engine that we have no chance of seeing stateside. It's a twin-turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine, and it makes 236 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels and gets there through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. All that torque is available from just 1,750 rpm to 2,500 rpm. It sounds like a blast, but there's no way VW would try to offer any diesel in the U.S. anymore.
The Skoda's impressive performance is augmented with a sportier exterior and interior. It has a deeper chin spoiler, 20-inch wheels and integrated exhaust tips on the outside. On the inside, the Kodiaq vRS gets sporty, body-hugging seats with Alcantara upholstery, plus a Skoda-tweaked Virtual Cockpit like that seen in VWs and Audis.
Pricing and availability haven't been announced for Europe yet. We know we won't get the Skoda here in part because no Skodas are available here, but we feel safe in saying we won't see a Tiguan with this powertrain setup either. As we already mentioned, VW isn't going to touch diesels in America anymore. But maybe if we're lucky, VW will give us a version of the hot Tiguan it seems to developing.
Related Video: