2019 Audi SQ2 breaks cover before Paris Motor Show

Audi offers an SUV that's a hair smaller than the Q3 in Europe called the Q2. It's a bit shorter and more rakish than the Q3, which we just drove. Now there's a performance version aptly named the SQ2. We won't get this either of course, but there's a good chance we'll see an SQ3 eventually.
What the SQ2 looks like mechanically though, is a Golf R on stilts. Also comparable to the S3, this SQ2 has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Audi says the small SUV will get to 62 mph in 4.8 seconds, also similar to the cars that engine finds itself in. A seven-speed dual-clutch is the only transmission option. It sends power to all four wheels using Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system.
There's an S sports suspension that lowers the car 0.79 inch and stiffens things up a bit. Either 18-inch or optional 19-inch wheels are available with 235 width tires. The brakes are much larger on this S model too — 13.4-inch rotors up front and 12.2-inches at the rear. Calipers can be painted in black or red to look a bit flashier too.
Unfortunately, this picture is the only one Audi is showing until the car is officially revealed at the Paris Motor Show next week. Stay tuned.
