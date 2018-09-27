Ram 2500/3500 Heavy Duty trucks rustle up more luxury with Rodeo Edition

Now there's an even more luxurious version of Ram's Heavy Duty 2500/3500 pickup called the Ram Rodeo Edition. This takes the already highly-appointed Laramie Longhorn heavy duty work truck and gives it even more features for the 2018 model year.
On the outside you get body-colored bumpers and side-steps. For single-rear-wheel trucks you'll get 20-inch aluminum wheels, and dual-rear-wheel trucks will have 17-inch polished aluminum rims. The Longhorn name will stretch across the tailgate in a more subdued fashion than we thought it would have. A suede headliner is the main change over the base Longhorn on the inside.
Functionality is where the your money really goes for the Ram Rodeo, because it'll come with the gooseneck trailer prep package and bed-view camera. In addition to that you'll get a rear air suspension to aid in load-leveling when hauling payload or a trailer. A set of skid plates and the Mopar bed step round out the Ram Rodeo Edition changes. You'll be able to get the Ram Rodeo with the crew cab or mega cab configurations. Both the 6.4-liter V8 and the 6.7-liter Cummins I6 diesel are fair game as well.
A base 2500 Longhorn will run you $56,440 including destination, but the Ram Rodeo Edition starts at $62,485. The 3500 bumps that up to $72,955. Luxury trucks are not cheap. Ram says the Ram Rodeo Edition will be available in the third quarter of 2018, so essentially, they've arrived.
Featured video:
On the outside you get body-colored bumpers and side-steps. For single-rear-wheel trucks you'll get 20-inch aluminum wheels, and dual-rear-wheel trucks will have 17-inch polished aluminum rims. The Longhorn name will stretch across the tailgate in a more subdued fashion than we thought it would have. A suede headliner is the main change over the base Longhorn on the inside.
Functionality is where the your money really goes for the Ram Rodeo, because it'll come with the gooseneck trailer prep package and bed-view camera. In addition to that you'll get a rear air suspension to aid in load-leveling when hauling payload or a trailer. A set of skid plates and the Mopar bed step round out the Ram Rodeo Edition changes. You'll be able to get the Ram Rodeo with the crew cab or mega cab configurations. Both the 6.4-liter V8 and the 6.7-liter Cummins I6 diesel are fair game as well.
A base 2500 Longhorn will run you $56,440 including destination, but the Ram Rodeo Edition starts at $62,485. The 3500 bumps that up to $72,955. Luxury trucks are not cheap. Ram says the Ram Rodeo Edition will be available in the third quarter of 2018, so essentially, they've arrived.
Featured video: