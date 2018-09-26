Ford Edge ST vs. Focus ST vs. Fiesta ST race: See which is quickest

Ford really wants to convince you that its Edge ST performance crossover is fun and worthy of the ST badge. So it lined its 335-horsepower crossover up against (admittedly lighter) cars with 247 and 197 horsepower for a drag race. Guess which won?
Pitting the Focus ST and Fiesta ST, which are soon-to-be discontinued in the U.S., against the upcoming Edge ST may not be an even drag race, but it's a good opportunity to hear the new crossover's exhaust. It's certainly more aggressive than your run-of-the-mill Ford Edge, but the dual-mode system remains docile when you want it to be.
Of course, if Ford had put these cars against each other on a road course, the results might have been very different. But to see the results of the straight-line competition, go ahead and watch the video above. We're pretty sure you already know the answer (skip to 1:00 to see the race). Coinciding with the drag race, Ford announced the 0-60 time for the Edge ST to be under six seconds, but we'll have to wait for an official final time.
NASCAR driver Joey Logano got to put the Edge ST through its paces here, but we'll be doing the same soon. Let's hope Ford was able to implant a little bit of the fun-to-drive Focus and Fiesta ST duo into its much larger, heavier and soon-to-be only ST badged car in the U.S.
