Russia built a gunslinging space robot

Transcript: The Russians have built a gunslinging space robot. F.E.D.O.R. is an anthropomorphic robot that mimics human characteristics. F.E.D.O.R. stands for "Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research." The bot was created by the Russian Foundation for Advanced Studies with the purpose of replacing a human in dangerous conditions. F.E.D.O.R. has the motor skills to shoot multiple targets and operate a vehicle. It can also lift and utilize tools. F.E.D.O.R. can also be operated manually with the help of an exoskeleton suit. The robot's first mission is to assist astronauts in space. It will pilot Russia's new unmanned spaceship "Federation." F.E.D.O.R. is currently being prepped for its 2021 space flight.

