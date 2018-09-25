Looking for the best auto emergency kit?

Here are 4 of our favorites

Sep 25th 2018 at 5:45PM
Looking for the best emergency kit for your car? Here are a handful of Autoblog's favorites.

Always Prepared Roadside Emergency - $39.99
Includes items like a heavy-duty tow rope, a window breaker, and an accident report form.

Kolo Sports Premium Auto Emergency Kit - $42.79
This kit claims to be helpful in any emergency from "bee stings to car crashes to hurricanes."

AAA 68-Piece Destination Road Kit - $57.33
This kit comes with the essentials plus a headlamp, warning triangle, & tire inflator.

Top Gear Premium Roadside Assistance - $36.20
Includes a safety vest, first aid kit, and jumper cables, and it's even Top Gear branded!

You don't have to be expecting the worst to benefit from a kit like this. It's great to have one for even minor emergencies. Tell us about a time your roadside emergency kit helped you out in a pinch.

