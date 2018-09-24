2019 BMW X7 interior spied in detail

Though we've seen minimally disguised prototypes cruising around frequently, and have even had the opportunity to drive it, we haven't seen a whole lot of the 2019 BMW X7's interior until now. Thanks to one of our spy photographers, we now have our best look yet inside the flagship SUV. And it seems to follow in the footsteps of the 8 Series and Z4 with an interior that's pretty typical BMW, but with sharper corners.
The basic layout is classic BMW. The center stack is canted toward the driver. The dials shown on the LCD instrument cluster mirror each other. Most of the lighting is in the default BMW red-orange. This example is also finished in a classic BMW light tan and black color scheme. But the differences are in the details. The instruments have a beveled, hexagonal design shared with the Z4 and 8 Series. Also like those sporty cars, the air vents adopt the hexagonal design. Looking down at the center console, the X7 gets those two-door cars' fancy new shifter with glass, and the familiar iDrive control wheel.
This prototype gives us our first peek at the X7's available third-row seat. Since this example has captain's chairs in the middle row, this one is just a six-passenger vehicle. We also know that BMW will offer a version with a bench seat for three-across seating. We expect BMW will also offer a high-end version of the X7 without a third row in order to give second-row occupants ultra-adjustable, luxurious seating.
The new X7 is slated to go on sale early next year, and should make its debut this fall. The L.A. Auto Show would be the obvious choice considering America's insatiable appetite for SUVs and crossovers. It will be available with either a 3.0-liter inline-six or a 4.4-liter V8. The former will be in the $80,000 range, and the latter will approach six figures.
Related Video:
The basic layout is classic BMW. The center stack is canted toward the driver. The dials shown on the LCD instrument cluster mirror each other. Most of the lighting is in the default BMW red-orange. This example is also finished in a classic BMW light tan and black color scheme. But the differences are in the details. The instruments have a beveled, hexagonal design shared with the Z4 and 8 Series. Also like those sporty cars, the air vents adopt the hexagonal design. Looking down at the center console, the X7 gets those two-door cars' fancy new shifter with glass, and the familiar iDrive control wheel.
This prototype gives us our first peek at the X7's available third-row seat. Since this example has captain's chairs in the middle row, this one is just a six-passenger vehicle. We also know that BMW will offer a version with a bench seat for three-across seating. We expect BMW will also offer a high-end version of the X7 without a third row in order to give second-row occupants ultra-adjustable, luxurious seating.
The new X7 is slated to go on sale early next year, and should make its debut this fall. The L.A. Auto Show would be the obvious choice considering America's insatiable appetite for SUVs and crossovers. It will be available with either a 3.0-liter inline-six or a 4.4-liter V8. The former will be in the $80,000 range, and the latter will approach six figures.
Related Video: