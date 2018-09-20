This autonomous suitcase follows you around like a lost puppy

Transcript: The Travelmate autonomous suitcase can follow you wherever you go. It accurately matches your walking speed and can go as fast as 6.75 MPH. Travelmate can move in both horizontal or vertical positions. It comes with a GPS chip so you can track the suitcase via smartphone app. The removable battery will last 4 hours in continuous autonomous mode. There are 2 USB ports for charging electronics. There are currently 3 different sizes to choose from: Small - which is carry-on safe, medium, and large. All are fully compliant with TSA regulations. Prices for Travelmate start at $1099. Learn more at travelmaterobotics.com
Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.