Aston Martin confirms its third mid-engine hypercar

Consider the rumors confirmed. Aston Martin will build a third mid-engine hypercar that's currently codenamed 003, following the Valkyrie (code 001) and track-specific Valkyrie AMR Pro (code 002). Aston Martin says 003 will borrow lots of technology from its forebears, including hybrid electric propulsion and carbon fiber-intensive construction. But there are some significant changes being baked into this third hypercar that will set it apart from the first two.
First up, Aston Martin will use a turbocharged engine in 003. Both versions of the Valkyrie used naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 powerplants co-developed with Cosworth. We don't have any power specifications for the turbocharged hybrid drivetrain of 003 yet, but we know the Valkyrie's V12 puts out as much as 1,130 horsepower from its gasoline-burning engine and electric motors. We can't say for certain, but we wouldn't bet against Aston pushing that figure further into the stratosphere with the turbo-enhanced unit that will power 003.
Aston Martin also promises "active aerodynamics" that provide "outstanding levels of downforce in a road-legal car" to go along with "active suspension systems." Sounds like there's a good chance double-oh-three could be more advanced than its older siblings. That said, Aston says its third mid-engine hypercar is being designed for use on the road in addition to the track, with "more practical concessions to road use, including space for luggage." And all of that has our interest piqued.
Something conspicuously absent from Aston Martin's latest hypercar announcement are any mentions of partnerships. Both Valkyrie models were designed with plenty of input from Red Bull Racing and its famous technical director, Adrian Newey. There's also no mention of Mercedes-Benz or its AMG division, from which the British automaker sources its current lineup of V8 engines.
How much input will Red Bull have in 003? Will its turbocharged V8 be sourced from Mercedes-AMG? We'll just have to wait and see. What we do know, though, is that the FIA's Hypercar Concept racing series is sounding more interesting by the minute. And, if the sketch above is at all indicative of 003's actual production design, this third hypercar will be quite a bit different from the first two.
Project 003 is expected to hit the road late in 2021. Global production will be capped at 500 units. Pricing, naturally, is not yet known, but if you have to ask, well, you know the rest.
