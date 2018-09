Looking for the best towel to dry your car after a wash? There are an unending amount of options online. We'll narrow the field with our favorites.A tried and true standby. Meguiar's is revered by detailers everywhere.Comes in a 2-pack. The waffle weave design expands to absorb more water.These come in a 6-pack and use premium 450 gsm microfiber making them super soft.Made with 840gsm microfiber, these towels are super absorbant and ultra thick.A 6-pack of 14" x 24" towels. Made with 325+ gsm microfiber.For tips on how to use different types of towels while detailing your car, check out our series Autoblog Details . What towels do you use to wipe down your ride after a wash?