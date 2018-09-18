Looking for the best towel to dry your car?

Meguiar's X2000 Water Magnet - $11.06
A tried and true standby. Meguiar's is revered by detailers everywhere.
Zwipes Auto Waffle Weave - $11.33
Comes in a 2-pack. The waffle weave design expands to absorb more water.
CarCarez Premium Microfiber Towels - $16.69
These come in a 6-pack and use premium 450 gsm microfiber making them super soft.
iTavah Car Detailing Towels - $16.49
Made with 840gsm microfiber, these towels are super absorbant and ultra thick.
AMMO Drive + Protect MF Towels - $15.00
A 6-pack of 14" x 24" towels. Made with 325+ gsm microfiber.
For tips on how to use different types of towels while detailing your car, check out our series Autoblog Details. What towels do you use to wipe down your ride after a wash?
Related Video
Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.