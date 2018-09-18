2019 Cadillac XT4 vs. other compact luxury crossovers: How they compare

slide-7422769 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422770 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422771 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422772 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422773 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422774 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422775 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422776 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422777 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422778 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422779 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422780 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422781 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422782 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422783 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422784 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422785 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422786 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422790 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422791 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422792 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422793 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422794 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422795 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422796 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422797 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422798 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422799 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422800 Image Credit: Downing/Cadillac slide-7422801 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422802 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422803 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422804 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422805 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422806 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422807 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422808 Image Credit: Cadillac slide-7422809 Image Credit: Downing/Cadillac slide-7422810 Image Credit: Cadillac

slide-7158415 Image Credit: Lincoln slide-7158443 Image Credit: Lincoln slide-7158417 Image Credit: Lincoln slide-7158418 Image Credit: Lincoln slide-7158419 Image Credit: Lincoln slide-7158420 Image Credit: Lincoln slide-7158421 Image Credit: Lincoln slide-7158422 Image Credit: Lincoln slide-7158444 Image Credit: Lincoln slide-7158424 Image Credit: Lincoln slide-7158425 Image Credit: Lincoln slide-7158426 Image Credit: Lincoln slide-7158427 Image Credit: Lincoln slide-7158428 Image Credit: Lincoln slide-7158429 Image Credit: Lincoln





Here's a chart showing each of these vehicles' vital stats, including horsepower, torque,







Engines, transmissions and fuel economy With the exception of the Lincoln MKC's optional 2.3-liter engine, every competitor here resorts to the same type of engine, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, for its propulsion. And unsurprisingly, they make similar power, in the mid-200 horsepower and mid-200 lb-ft of torque range. Of the 2.0-liter engines, the standout is the Acura RDX, which produces a hearty 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. It's second in power only to the



Here's a chart showing each of these vehicles' vital stats, including horsepower, torque, fuel economy , cargo space, passenger space and price. Further analysis follows. If you'd like to compare any of these vehicles with other luxury crossovers, be sure to check out Autoblog's Car Finder and Compare tools . Also, this is solely a comparison of basic specifications, and for more in-depth information on these cars, be sure to follow the links to our full reviews. And don't be afraid to check these cars out in person at their respective dealerships With the exception of the Lincoln MKC's optional 2.3-liter engine, every competitor here resorts to the same type of engine, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, for its propulsion. And unsurprisingly, they make similar power, in the mid-200 horsepower and mid-200 lb-ft of torque range. Of the 2.0-liter engines, the standout is the Acura RDX, which produces a hearty 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. It's second in power only to the Lincoln's optional turbo 2.3, which makes 285 horsepower and 305 pound-feet of torque. The bottom of the pack is the Lexus with 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, but the next least powerful crossover is the Cadillac XT4 , with just two more ponies than the Lexus, and the same amount of torque.

slide-4994867 Image Credit: Lexus slide-4994835 Image Credit: Lexus slide-4994836 Image Credit: Lexus slide-4994837 Image Credit: Lexus slide-4994838 Image Credit: Lexus slide-4994839 Image Credit: Lexus slide-4994840 Image Credit: Lexus slide-4994841 Image Credit: Lexus slide-4994842 Image Credit: Lexus slide-4994843 Image Credit: Lexus slide-4994844 Image Credit: Lexus slide-4994856 Image Credit: Lexus slide-4994857 Image Credit: Lexus slide-4994860 Image Credit: Lexus slide-4994861 Image Credit: Lexus slide-4994864 Image Credit: Lexus slide-4994865 Image Credit: Lexus slide-4994871 Image Credit: Lexus slide-4994872 Image Credit: Lexus slide-4994874 Image Credit: Lexus slide-4994879 Image Credit: Lexus slide-4994880 Image Credit: Lexus





Though the Cadillac is nearly the least powerful, it does get to claim the best fuel economy numbers, rated at 24 mpg in the city, 30 on the highway, and 26 combined with front-wheel drive. The BMW X3 nearly matches that with its rear-drive model, but city fuel economy is down one mpg. The two switch places for best mileage with all-wheel drive with the



Every single crossover in this group is available with all-wheel drive, but only the Audi Q5 comes with it standard. The BMW also stands out for being the only offering with rear-wheel drive available. Transmission-wise, Acura wins the gear count with a whopping 10 cogs, and the Cadillac is just behind with nine. The Ford and the Lexus make do with simple six-speed automatics.



Though the Cadillac is nearly the least powerful, it does get to claim the best fuel economy numbers, rated at 24 mpg in the city, 30 on the highway, and 26 combined with front-wheel drive. The BMW X3 nearly matches that with its rear-drive model, but city fuel economy is down one mpg. The two switch places for best mileage with all-wheel drive with the X3 delivering one mpg better in combined driving. The Acura , Audi and Lexus are close behind. The clear loser in fuel economy is the Lincoln. Both its 2.0-liter and 2.3-liter engines with all-wheel drive are the only ones in the group to dip below 20 mpg in the city.Every single crossover in this group is available with all-wheel drive, but only the Audi Q5 comes with it standard. The BMW also stands out for being the only offering with rear-wheel drive available. Transmission-wise, Acura wins the gear count with a whopping 10 cogs, and the Cadillac is just behind with nine. The Ford and the Lexus make do with simple six-speed automatics.

slide-7341752 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341755 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341753 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341751 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341748 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341750 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341749 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341754 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341756 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341758 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341757 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341759 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341737 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341738 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341739 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341760 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341761 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341744 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341745 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341746 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341747 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341740 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341743 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341741 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341742 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341861 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341863 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341851 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341860 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341862 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341868 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341865 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341866 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341867 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341864 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341850 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341848 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341855 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341854 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341852 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341853 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341856 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341846 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341849 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341858 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341859 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341847 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341857 Image Credit: Acura slide-7341762 Image Credit: Acura





Interior and exterior dimensions On the outside, the longest of these crossovers is the Acura RDX, closely followed by the BMW. At 186.7 inches long, it's 7.5 inches longer than the shortest of the group, the Lincoln MKC. The



On the outside, the longest of these crossovers is the Acura RDX, closely followed by the BMW. At 186.7 inches long, it's 7.5 inches longer than the shortest of the group, the Lincoln MKC. The MKC makes up for its length with more width than any of the others, and the narrowest is the Lexus NX. The BMW X3 narrowly beats the Acura for greatest height, and the Cadillac has the lowest roof. The Acura and Audi tie for offering the greatest ground clearance, with the BMW off by 0.2 of an inch, making them the best for taking down rough roads. The heaviest of these crossovers is the BMW X3 with well-equipped models tipping the scales at over 4,100 pounds. The lightweight is the Cadillac at just 3,660 pounds.

slide-4223285 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223286 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223287 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223288 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223289 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223290 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223291 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223292 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223293 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223294 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223295 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223296 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223297 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223298 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223299 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223300 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223301 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223302 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223303 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223304 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223305 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223306 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223307 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223308 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223309 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223310 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223311 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223312 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223313 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223314 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223315 Image Credit: Audi slide-4223316 Image Credit: Audi





The Acura's sizable exterior makes it very accommodating inside, with the best head and shoulder room for the front passengers, and nearly the best front leg room. It also wins out for leg and shoulder room for rear passengers, and is close to offering the best rear head room. For cargo space, the Acura wins with the rear seats up, but then cedes its position to the BMW X3 when the seats are folded. The Lexus has the least amount of cargo space behind the rear seats, and the Cadillac has the least with the seats folded. For towing, the BMW wins with a maximum of 4,400 pounds, followed by the Cadillac at 3,500 pounds. The Audi doesn't have towing capacity listed, and the Acura only manages 1,500 pounds.





slide-7347145 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347144 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347146 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347147 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347148 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347149 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347150 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347151 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347152 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347154 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347155 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347156 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347157 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347158 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347159 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347160 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347161 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347162 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347163 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347164 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347165 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347166 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347167 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347168 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347169 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347170 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347171 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347172 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347173 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347174 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347175 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347176 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347177 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347178 Image Credit: BMW slide-7347179 Image Credit: BMW