2019 Cadillac XT4 vs. other compact luxury crossovers: How they compare

After years of every other luxury car maker stocking their showrooms with trendy crossovers, Cadillac is finally joining the fray. Its latest addition is the 2019 Cadillac XT4, a tidy little crossover that proudly bears signature Caddy designs such as the tall slender taillights. And based on our first drive of the car, it impresses in many ways, such as its refined engine, classy interior and excellent ride quality.
That's good news for the little Cadillac, but it needs to stand out in a big segment. To see if it has any other areas where it shines, or maybe some where it's a bit dim, we decided to compare its specifications with those of four of the segment's bestselling compact crossovers, the Lexus NX 300, Acura RDX, Audi Q5 and BMW X3. And for good measure, we threw in the XT4's crosstown rival, the Lincoln MKC.
Here's a chart showing each of these vehicles' vital stats, including horsepower, torque, fuel economy, cargo space, passenger space and price. Further analysis follows. If you'd like to compare any of these vehicles with other luxury crossovers, be sure to check out Autoblog's Car Finder and Compare tools. Also, this is solely a comparison of basic specifications, and for more in-depth information on these cars, be sure to follow the links to our full reviews. And don't be afraid to check these cars out in person at their respective dealerships.
Engines, transmissions and fuel economyWith the exception of the Lincoln MKC's optional 2.3-liter engine, every competitor here resorts to the same type of engine, a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, for its propulsion. And unsurprisingly, they make similar power, in the mid-200 horsepower and mid-200 lb-ft of torque range. Of the 2.0-liter engines, the standout is the Acura RDX, which produces a hearty 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. It's second in power only to the Lincoln's optional turbo 2.3, which makes 285 horsepower and 305 pound-feet of torque. The bottom of the pack is the Lexus with 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, but the next least powerful crossover is the Cadillac XT4, with just two more ponies than the Lexus, and the same amount of torque.
Though the Cadillac is nearly the least powerful, it does get to claim the best fuel economy numbers, rated at 24 mpg in the city, 30 on the highway, and 26 combined with front-wheel drive. The BMW X3 nearly matches that with its rear-drive model, but city fuel economy is down one mpg. The two switch places for best mileage with all-wheel drive with the X3 delivering one mpg better in combined driving. The Acura, Audi and Lexus are close behind. The clear loser in fuel economy is the Lincoln. Both its 2.0-liter and 2.3-liter engines with all-wheel drive are the only ones in the group to dip below 20 mpg in the city.
Every single crossover in this group is available with all-wheel drive, but only the Audi Q5 comes with it standard. The BMW also stands out for being the only offering with rear-wheel drive available. Transmission-wise, Acura wins the gear count with a whopping 10 cogs, and the Cadillac is just behind with nine. The Ford and the Lexus make do with simple six-speed automatics.
Interior and exterior dimensionsOn the outside, the longest of these crossovers is the Acura RDX, closely followed by the BMW. At 186.7 inches long, it's 7.5 inches longer than the shortest of the group, the Lincoln MKC. The MKC makes up for its length with more width than any of the others, and the narrowest is the Lexus NX. The BMW X3 narrowly beats the Acura for greatest height, and the Cadillac has the lowest roof. The Acura and Audi tie for offering the greatest ground clearance, with the BMW off by 0.2 of an inch, making them the best for taking down rough roads. The heaviest of these crossovers is the BMW X3 with well-equipped models tipping the scales at over 4,100 pounds. The lightweight is the Cadillac at just 3,660 pounds.
The Acura's sizable exterior makes it very accommodating inside, with the best head and shoulder room for the front passengers, and nearly the best front leg room. It also wins out for leg and shoulder room for rear passengers, and is close to offering the best rear head room. For cargo space, the Acura wins with the rear seats up, but then cedes its position to the BMW X3 when the seats are folded. The Lexus has the least amount of cargo space behind the rear seats, and the Cadillac has the least with the seats folded. For towing, the BMW wins with a maximum of 4,400 pounds, followed by the Cadillac at 3,500 pounds. The Audi doesn't have towing capacity listed, and the Acura only manages 1,500 pounds.