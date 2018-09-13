Hyundai to unveil hydrogen fuel cell semi truck

Small interconnected hexagons surround the lit-up badge on the nose of Hyundai's new semi-truck. Though some might see the angular lines as part of a simple grille design, Hyundai portrays it as a scientific symbol of what the truck is all about. The teaser above is the first look at the company's newest fuel cell electric vehicle.
Hyundai has been experimenting with and producing fuel cell-powered products for years already. The Tuscon (ix35 in other markets) is historic in that it's one of the only complete hydrogen vehicles to make it to market. The Nexo, which we had the chance to drive, is the company's first dedicated fuel cell platform, and a recent partnership with Audi demonstrates just how serious Hyundai is about the technology. The next step is applying it to commercial vehicles.
While this is simply a teaser, the truck will officially debut at the IAA Commercial Vehicles show, which takes place from September 20 to 27 in Hanover, Germany. Hyundai held back on details, but the sketch does show the truck with numerous aerodynamic pieces, including a streamlined cabin, spokeless dish wheels, a spoiler and a "side protector" that runs alongside the truck and tucks the wheels underneath.
At the event, Hyundai will announce official figures and specs on the truck. It is slated to hit the market in 2019, but as of now, it is expected to be in European markets only. Check back for updates soon.
