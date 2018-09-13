Subaru announces 2019 BRZ pricing, new Series.Gray limited edition

Subaru has announced the pricing of the 2019 model year BRZ coupe, along with a new limited edition version. A 250-unit Series.Gray edition will be offered as the top version.
The cheapest BRZ trim level, yet called Premium, starts at $25,795 for 2019. That is a $200 bump from 2018, and changes include a standard rear-view camera, welcome lighting for approaching or exiting the vehicle, and dual USB ports. Otherwise the equipment list largely reads like the 2018 BRZ's the $28,645 Limited trim gets an updated seven-inch multimedia system which now gets over-the-air WiFi updates.
As for the $30,140 Series.Gray edition, it can be recognized from the edition-specific Cool Gray Khaki hue, which is the same color as on a limited edition of the Japan-only BRZ STI Sport unveiled at last year's Tokyo Motor Show. Essentially, the Series.Gray is based on the Limited trim level, with the $1,195 Performance Package on top that adds improved Brembo brakes front and rear, along with Sachs sports shocks. 17-inch black wheels are included, as well as different interior stitching and an improved rear-view mirror; outside mirrors have a different, crystal black finish.
Meanwhile in Japan, the BRZ has also been updated slightly for 2019. While the exterior hasn't changed much, the car has gained small rear wheel arch fins to control aerodynamics more efficiently, and the shock absorbers have been changed to improve the car's handling further.
